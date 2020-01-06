Home States Kerala

20-year-old jumps into river in Kerala to escape excise officials, drowns

Two excise officials from a special squad in Thrissur had visited the region near Munayam bund on Saturday following complaints from the local people about ganja peddlers in the region.

Local people and family members alleged Akshay, 20, cried for help, but the officials ignored it.

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Madom region, near here, witnessed protests after the body of a youth, who jumped into the Thriprayar river to escape from excise officials, was recovered at Kizhupullikkara on Sunday.

On receiving information that the excise officials were closing in on them, four youngsters ran away while Akshay jumped into the river.

He had suffered a sprain in his leg while playing football, so could not swim much and drowned even as a few native people remained mute onlookers.

Akshay’s family alleged he had called for help, but the excise officials turned a deaf ear to it. After the youth went missing, the excise officials and local people informed Anthikkad police and Nattika fire station.

“Soon after we received the call, we reached the spot but couldn’t conduct rescue activities due to lack of proper light in the area,” said an official at Nattika fire station.

“We arrived at 7 am on Sunday with scuba divers from Thrissur and conducted the search operation, but couldn’t retrieve the body until noon. Later we found the body with the help of a pathalakarandi,” said the official at Nattika fire station. The police said a missing case was registered on Saturday and it was changed to unnatural death on Sunday.

Deputy Excise Commissioner C K Sanu said that a report on the incident has been sought from assistant excise commissioner.

“The excise officials in mufti visited the area following complaints from the public. I’m waiting for a report from the assistant excise commissioner. The police have already started an investigation,” said Sanu.

“The two excise officials are in mental stress due to the local protest and controversy.”

Sanu added the area has been infamous for ganja peddlers. The tree under which the five-member gang was standing at the time is known as Madirasi tree and it is a regular meeting place of ganja peddlers and drug addicts.

