Home States Kerala

AIU to launch web portal containing details of all Indian universities

According to M M Salunkhe, AIU president, the portal will have the details of all the vice-chancellors and be a platform for the Indian universities to collaborate with each other for better research

Published: 06th January 2020 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 01:26 AM   |  A+A-

VCs of various universities at the AIU general meet on SOA campus. | Express Photo Services

VCs of various universities at the AIU general meet on SOA campus. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first, a web portal comprising the details of all universities in the country will be functional soon thanks to the efforts of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

According to M M Salunkhe, AIU president, the portal will have the details of all the vice-chancellors and be a platform for the Indian universities to collaborate with each other for better research activities.

In future, the portal will also enable collaboration of Indian universities with foreign universities. Salunkhe was addressing media to brief about the two-day South Zone Vice-Chancellors’ meet which will be held at Noorul Islam Centre for Higher Education at Kumamarocil, Thuckalay, Kanyakumari district, Tamil Nadu, on Monday and Tuesday.

“The south zone meet is the last meet after conducting north, central, east and west zones. The national meet will be held at New Delhi in March. This south zone meet will discuss to give impetus to research, innovation and excellence in all the universities in the country. About 120 VCs from various universities are expected to take part in the meet,” Salunkhe said.

Kiran Bedi, Governor of Puducherry, will inaugurate the summit while AICTE chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe will be the guest of honour.

Noorul Islam Centre for Higher Education chancellor A P Majeed Khan, Pro-chancellor M S Faizal Khan will also be the part of the event. Pankaj Mittal, secretary-general, AIU, New Delhi, will address the gathering. VC of the host university S Manickam will welcome the gathering.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Association of Indian Universities
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp