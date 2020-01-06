AIU to launch web portal containing details of all Indian universities

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first, a web portal comprising the details of all universities in the country will be functional soon thanks to the efforts of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

According to M M Salunkhe, AIU president, the portal will have the details of all the vice-chancellors and be a platform for the Indian universities to collaborate with each other for better research activities.

In future, the portal will also enable collaboration of Indian universities with foreign universities. Salunkhe was addressing media to brief about the two-day South Zone Vice-Chancellors’ meet which will be held at Noorul Islam Centre for Higher Education at Kumamarocil, Thuckalay, Kanyakumari district, Tamil Nadu, on Monday and Tuesday.

“The south zone meet is the last meet after conducting north, central, east and west zones. The national meet will be held at New Delhi in March. This south zone meet will discuss to give impetus to research, innovation and excellence in all the universities in the country. About 120 VCs from various universities are expected to take part in the meet,” Salunkhe said.

Kiran Bedi, Governor of Puducherry, will inaugurate the summit while AICTE chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe will be the guest of honour.

Noorul Islam Centre for Higher Education chancellor A P Majeed Khan, Pro-chancellor M S Faizal Khan will also be the part of the event. Pankaj Mittal, secretary-general, AIU, New Delhi, will address the gathering. VC of the host university S Manickam will welcome the gathering.