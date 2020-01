By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aathira Haridas, a senior reporter with The New Indian Express, Thiruvananthapuram, won the award for best reporter for covering ‘Vasantholsavam’, a flower festival organised by the Tourism Department in Thiruvananthapuram.

The award was presented to her by Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran at the valedictory of the festival at Kanakakunnu palace ground here on Sunday.

She won the award for best reporting in the print media category.