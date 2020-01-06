Home States Kerala

Charges framed against Dileep, nine others in Kerala actress abduction case

Various charges against accused persons are- IPC section 120(A), 120(B), 109, 342, 366,354, 354(B), 376(B), 106(1), 201, 212, 34, IT Act- 66(E) and 66(A).

Published: 06th January 2020 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

Malayalam actor Dileep

Malayalam actor Dileep (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Additional Special Sessions Court on Monday framed charges against actor Dileep and nine other accused persons in the actor abduction case. The court will decide on the date to commence the trial of the case on Tuesday.

As part of the procedure, Dileep appeared before the court at around 11 am. The prime accused Pulsar Suni appeared late due to traffic block while brought from Thrissur Central Jail. Other accused persons Martin Antony, Vijesh, Saleem, Pradeep, Charly Thomas, Sanal Kumar and Vishnu were present at the court.

At around 11.10 am, the court started proceeding to frame charges against the accused behind the closed doors. The relevant portions of the charge sheet including offences charged against each accused by Special Investigation Team (SIT) were read out to the accused. All the accused persons including Dileep pleaded not guilty in the case which was recorded by the court.

ALSO READ: Actor Dileep's plea seeking discharge in actress abduction case dismissed

Various charges against accused persons are- IPC section 120(A), 120(B), 109, 342, 366,354, 354(B), 376(B), 106(1), 201, 212, 34, IT Act- 66(E) and 66(A).

Later, the court asked for the date to start the trial of the case. Dileep's counsel asked the court to start the trial on January 29. However, the prosecution requested to start the trial on January 27. Pulsar Suni's counsel submitted January 28 to start the trial. The court after hearing the counsels decided to fix the date and schedule the trial on Tuesday.

The court also asked the prosecution to file a list of witnesses who are to be examined.  The prosecution will file the list on Tuesday. There are 359 witnesses in the case and prosecution likely to omit some of them in the initial stage itself. Other than witnesses, there are 616 documents and 250 Material Objects to examined during the trials. The proceeding for framing charges against the accused last for nearly an hour and ended at around 12.10 pm.

Earlier, on Saturday, the court had dismissed the discharge petition filed by Dileep in the case. Dileep is likely to approach the higher court against Additional Special Sessions Court's decision soon.

On February 17, 2017, a Malayalam film actor was abducted and molested inside a moving vehicle. The videos of the attack were recorded. Dileep was arrested on July 10, 2017. Last year, when Dileep had approached the Supreme Court seeking a copy of the visuals of the victim, the court directed to complete the trial of the case within six months time period.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala actress abduction case Actor Dileep
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp