Kerala Assembly’s anti-CAA resolution mere political gimmick, alleges Kiren Rijiju

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has termed the anti-CAA resolution passed by the Kerala Assembly a political gimmick though he admitted that the Centre failed to convince the Muslim community that the act was not discriminatory.

“In Kerala, LDF and UDF are two faces of a coin. Only Parliament can make an amendment or law for citizenship. But they passed a resolution, which is basically a political gimmick,” he said.

Addressing a gathering at the Press Club hall here on Sunday evening, the minister said his just-concluded campaign in the state to dispel misinformation on the CAA was fruitful.

“It is our duty to reach out to people who are not yet convinced. This act is not discriminatory,” he said.

The minister said his government’s primary focus would be to gain the confidence of the Muslim community who are misguided by some political parties. “They want to create rift between BJP and Muslims,” he said.

The minister said that his government will remove the apprehensions by disseminating right information. “We will do more to gain their confidence,” he said.

The minister said the feeling that BJP did not do enough to get the confidence of Muslim community was partially because of the malicious campaign by the Congress and Communist parties.

He claimed the Congress did not show interest in the welfare of Muslims though they were a vote bank for them.

“A political party ruled India for 50 years and Muslims are still backward. The BJP does not view them as just a vote bank. We want to strengthen them,” he said.