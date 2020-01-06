No confrontation with Kerala governor says Governor Arif Mohammad Khan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Brushing off claims of a confrontation with the state government, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan clarified that he was only concerned with the wastage of time and public money for extraneous purposes, like passing resolutions on subjects on which the state has no jurisdiction. He was speaking to media persons at the Ernakulam Guest House on Sunday.

Khan said that he was not questioning the constitutional validity of the resolution passed by the assembly against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

ALSO READ: 'Unconstitutional, illegal' - Kerala Governor slams Assembly resolution against CAA

He then went on to allege that historians like Irfan Habib were forcing the state government to indulge in illegal and unconstitutional actions.

“It is the Indian History Congress that advised the state government against cooperating with the Centre. I don’t think the Kerala government has any problem with the CAA. People like Irfan Habib are the decision-makers here. From a legal viewpoint, these historians’ advices are criminal,” he claimed. He also chaffed at the call made by various leaders to block his movement across the state.

“Since the statements were made, I have been travelling across the state. I haven’t faced any protest,” he said.

ALSO READ: ‘Our resolution was a request, not challenge to Centre’, says Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan

The sexagenarian maintained that he was duty-bound to defend a law passed by the President of India. “I don’t mind their right to criticise me, but I do question anybody’s right to threaten me.

"Any amount of unfair criticism is not going to deter me from performing my constitutional duties,” he said.

He further pointed out that Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Dr Rajendra Prasad and even Manmohan Singh had voiced their opinions about persecuted minorities in neighbouring countries.

Prosecution of V K Ebrahimkunju

Governor Arif Khan clarified that nod for the prosecution of former minister V K Ebrahimkunju in the Palarivattom flyover case is under process. “I am in talks with legal experts on the matter. I will consider all aspects before sanctioning my approval,” he said.