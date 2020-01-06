‘Our resolution was a request, not challenge to Centre’: Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

The Kerala Assembly resolution calling upon the Centre to roll back the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, has kicked up a storm, with the Centre and the state trading charges and national-level leaders questioning whether the House is vested with the powers to challenge a law pertaining to a Central subject.

Also, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has openly dared the state government on the issue resulting in him being heckled by pro-government and pro-Opposition groups.

Express Special Correspondent Dhinesh Kallungal talks to Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan in the backdrop of the upcoming assembly session which includes budget presentation.

The excerpts:

The controversy over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the resulting political tensions have reached their peak on the streets of Kerala. The governor has set a new precedence of taking on the government from streets rather than the comfort of Raj Bhavan. Will the slugfest take the issue to a logical conclusion soon?

I’m unable to understand why the governor has to get into a combat mode on the issue. We have not infringed on the rights of anyone or any of the constitutional bodies.

It is a fundamental right to express one’s agreement or disagreement on a particular subject. This is what happened in the Kerala Assembly.

We expressed our anguish through a resolution and there had been clear precedence on adopting such a motion. This is not barred under the Constitution.

Moreover, no sabha is superior to any other sabha. Even the chief minister of a state cannot reject a resolution passed by a local self- government body.

That is the beauty of our federal system . And our resolution was a request to Parliament and not a challenge to its right to enact laws.

But the tirade is continuing is in the public sphere of Kerala. Will this change anytime soon?

The Supreme Court is the topmost body in the country to resolve the disputes. The Constitution Bench can take a final call on the matter and several petitions were already filed before it on the issue. So the apex court’s will be last word on the issue.

Will Kerala witness an administrative crisis until the issue reaches a logical conclusion?

For instance, the Governor will have to read out the Policy Address, reflecting the policies of the state government, during the budget session. So naturally the issue will reflect in the address and will the Governor then be ready to read it out in the present social milieu?

National issues may or may not figure in the Policy Address. So let us wait and see. And I don’t think the Governor will not adopt a hostile stance against the state on crucial issues.

If there is a difference of opinion on a particular issue, it doesn’t mean that there will be differences on each and every issue.

What about the breach of privilege motions moved by state and Central leaders against each other?

The breach of privilege motion moved by the Rajya Sabha MP against the Chief Minister will not stand legally as every proceeding took place in the assembly has legislative immunity. Central leaders, including the Union Minister, who issued statements decrying the Kerala Assembly proceedings on the issue, will have to face action and the privilege committee of the Kerala Assembly will decide what action should be initiated against them.

People of the state are witnessing the slugfest of leaders. And what sort of message does this convey to the public?

I think people now have a greater interest in knowing more about the country’s Constitution following the latest issue. This is also part of the democracy.