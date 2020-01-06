Home States Kerala

‘Our resolution was a request, not challenge to Centre’: Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan

Express Special Correspondent Dhinesh Kallungal  talks to Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan in the backdrop of the upcoming assembly session which includes budget presentation.

Published: 06th January 2020 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan

Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

The Kerala Assembly resolution calling upon the Centre to roll back the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, has kicked up a storm, with the Centre and the state trading charges and national-level leaders questioning whether the House is vested with the powers to challenge a law pertaining to a Central subject.

Also, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has openly dared the state government on the issue resulting in him being heckled by pro-government and pro-Opposition groups.

ALSO READ: 'Unconstitutional, illegal' - Kerala Governor slams Assembly resolution against CAA

Express Special Correspondent Dhinesh Kallungal  talks to Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan in the backdrop of the upcoming assembly session which includes budget presentation.

The excerpts:

The controversy over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the resulting political tensions have reached their peak on the streets of Kerala. The governor has set a new precedence of taking on the government from streets rather than the comfort of Raj Bhavan. Will the slugfest take the issue to a logical conclusion soon?

I’m unable to understand why the governor has to get into a combat mode on the issue. We have not infringed on the rights of anyone or any of the constitutional bodies.

It is a fundamental right to express one’s agreement or disagreement on a particular subject. This is what happened in the Kerala Assembly.

We expressed our anguish through a resolution and there had been clear precedence on adopting such a motion. This is not barred under the Constitution.

Moreover, no sabha is superior to any other sabha. Even the chief minister of a state cannot reject a resolution passed by a local self- government body.

That is the beauty of our federal system . And our resolution was a request to Parliament and not a challenge to its right to enact laws.

But the tirade is continuing is in the public sphere of Kerala. Will this change anytime soon?

The Supreme Court is the topmost body in the country to resolve the disputes. The Constitution Bench can take a final call on the matter and several petitions were already filed before it on the issue. So the apex court’s will be last word on the issue.

Will Kerala witness an administrative crisis until the issue reaches a logical conclusion?

For instance, the Governor will have to read out the Policy Address, reflecting the policies of the state government, during the budget session. So naturally the issue will reflect in the address and will the Governor then be ready to read it out in the present social milieu?

National issues may or may not figure in the Policy Address. So let us wait and see. And I don’t think the Governor will not adopt a hostile stance against the state on crucial issues. 

If there is a difference of opinion on a particular issue, it doesn’t mean that there will be differences on each and every issue.

What about the breach of privilege motions moved by state and Central leaders against each other?

The breach of privilege motion moved by the Rajya Sabha MP against the Chief Minister will not stand legally as every proceeding took place in the assembly has legislative immunity. Central leaders, including the Union Minister, who issued statements decrying the Kerala Assembly proceedings on the issue, will have to face action and the privilege committee of the Kerala Assembly will decide what action should be initiated against them.

People of the state are witnessing the slugfest of leaders. And what sort of message does this convey to the public?

I think people now have a greater interest in knowing more about the country’s Constitution following the latest issue. This is also part of the democracy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
P Sreeramakrishnan CAA Citizenship act Kerala assembly
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp