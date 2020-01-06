Home States Kerala

President Kovind saves the day after couple given 48 hours to shift wedding venue

Ashley Hall, a native of Ann Arbor in Michigan who had been planning her destination wedding for the last eight months, was in for a rude shock when she was asked to shift the venue at the last minute

Published: 06th January 2020 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Having your wedding interrupted can sometimes turn into a fond memory several years down the line.

Ashley Hall, a native of Ann Arbor in Michigan who had been planning her destination wedding for the last eight months, was in for a rude shock when she was asked to shift the venue at the last minute. 

Ashley, who was supposed to get married at Taj Malabar in Cochin on Tuesday, was told to move out since President Kovind, on his way to Lakshadweep, was staying at the same hotel. But then this American was not one to give up.

Hall tweeted to Rashtrapati Bhavan requesting help. "Hey @rashtrapatibhvn- anything you can do to help us with your security team so that we don’t have to move our wedding from the @Taj_Cochin in under 48 hours?" she tweeted to the president's office. 

President Kovind had reached Kochi on Monday afternoon and owing to the high-security protocol, the wedding venue was required to be shifted. However, on seeing Ashley's request, the President decided to make an exception and allowed the couple to go ahead with their wedding as per the schedule.

"We are glad the issues have been resolved. President Kovind conveys his best wishes to you on this joyous occasion", the President's office tweeted back to Ashley. She, in turn, tweeted her thanks to the hotel and state officials for helping her and said she hoped to have a beautiful wedding with the blessings of the president.

Many Twitter users were in awe of the President's gesture. "Your kind gesture makes India very special. A lot more to learn from you sir. Proud of you. Blessed to have you as our President", tweeted Harshadha Shirodkar. "Thats really a great gesture from @rashtrapatibhvn Proud to be an #Indian. Congratulations @hall_ash", tweeted Sreeni Konnat, a Twitter user.

However, other users expressed their displeasure at Ashley's tweet. Sajit, a Twitter user from Kerala, said Ashley could have been more respectful to the President. "Next time it would be more appreciated if you can be respectable to the President rather than a 'HEY'," was his tweet.

Another user Shadab Saharanpur responded positively to her tweet stating, "This is India, ma'am, all are taken care of here."

The President will stay at the hotel on Monday and fly to Lakshadweep on Tuesday morning.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala destination wedding
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp