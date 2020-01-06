President Kovind saves the day after couple given 48 hours to shift wedding venue

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Having your wedding interrupted can sometimes turn into a fond memory several years down the line.

Ashley Hall, a native of Ann Arbor in Michigan who had been planning her destination wedding for the last eight months, was in for a rude shock when she was asked to shift the venue at the last minute.

Ashley, who was supposed to get married at Taj Malabar in Cochin on Tuesday, was told to move out since President Kovind, on his way to Lakshadweep, was staying at the same hotel. But then this American was not one to give up.

Hall tweeted to Rashtrapati Bhavan requesting help. "Hey @rashtrapatibhvn- anything you can do to help us with your security team so that we don’t have to move our wedding from the @Taj_Cochin in under 48 hours?" she tweeted to the president's office.

President Kovind had reached Kochi on Monday afternoon and owing to the high-security protocol, the wedding venue was required to be shifted. However, on seeing Ashley's request, the President decided to make an exception and allowed the couple to go ahead with their wedding as per the schedule.

"We are glad the issues have been resolved. President Kovind conveys his best wishes to you on this joyous occasion", the President's office tweeted back to Ashley. She, in turn, tweeted her thanks to the hotel and state officials for helping her and said she hoped to have a beautiful wedding with the blessings of the president.

Many Twitter users were in awe of the President's gesture. "Your kind gesture makes India very special. A lot more to learn from you sir. Proud of you. Blessed to have you as our President", tweeted Harshadha Shirodkar. "Thats really a great gesture from @rashtrapatibhvn Proud to be an #Indian. Congratulations @hall_ash", tweeted Sreeni Konnat, a Twitter user.

However, other users expressed their displeasure at Ashley's tweet. Sajit, a Twitter user from Kerala, said Ashley could have been more respectful to the President. "Next time it would be more appreciated if you can be respectable to the President rather than a 'HEY'," was his tweet.

Another user Shadab Saharanpur responded positively to her tweet stating, "This is India, ma'am, all are taken care of here."

The President will stay at the hotel on Monday and fly to Lakshadweep on Tuesday morning.