Union Minister Kiren Rijiju begins campaign in Kerala to create awareness about Citizenship Act

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju visits Latin Archbishop Soosa Pakiam in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju visits Latin Archbishop Soosa Pakiam in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister Kiran Rijiju kick-started a campaign in the state on Sunday to create awareness about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), in the wake of nationwide protests.

Rijiju told reporters he was visiting changemakers on behalf of the Prime Minister to convey the government’s intention behind the act.

“We wanted to inform them the truth and prevent people from misleading the society and creating trouble,” he added.

However, the initiative partially fizzled out as all three dignitaries he visited expressed their reservations against the act.

During his brief stint at the state capital, Rijiju met Malayalam writer George Onakkoor, Thiruvananthapuram Latin Archbishop Soosa Pakiam and EM Najeeb, advisory committee chairman of the Muslim Association, to apprise them of the Centre’s intention and the need to pass CAA.

George Onakkoor replied that the Act isolates one particular religion and this would create a feeling of alienation among its followers.

However, he later added that he does not feel the Act is anti-Muslim. The minister said that a new Act could be framed in time for Tamil refugees and others. “CAA was made to differentiate between illegal and genuine refugees,” he said.  

Muslim Association’s E M Najeeb marked his organisation’s disapproval of act and urged for it to be withdrawn.

He said that recent moves like scrapping of Article 370 in Kashmir, Babri Masjid verdict and the Muslim Women Bill have triggered apprehension in the Muslim community.

Meanwhile, Latin Archbishop Soosa Pakiam asked Rijiju to address the concerns regarding CAA’s discriminatory implications towards Muslims.

