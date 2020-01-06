Woman, two kids drown in a quarry pond in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The bodies of a woman and her two kids were found in a granite stone quarry pond near Chekyad under Valayam police in Nadapuram in Kozhikode on Monday morning.

The deceased are Chekyad Ullippara native Fasna (26) and her daughters; Risa Naslin, age 6 and Amina Safrin, age 5. It is suspected that the mother jumped into the pond along with her kids at the granite stone mining quarry near her house at around 10 am.

Fasna is the wife of Rishad of Nadapuram. The kids are pre-primary school students in Vattoli. Valayam police have filed a case.