Cancer-stricken elderly couple duped of 27 cents of land worth Rs 2.25 crore in Kerala

Anu Kuruvilla

Express News Service

KOCHI: This world is not for the trusting and the naive as the case of an elderly couple battling cancer, who were duped of their land, shows. Sixty-two-year-old Laxminarayanan and 51-year-old Thankamani have been duped of the entire 27 cents of their land at Chottanikara which has a market value of Rs 2.25 crore.

According to Laxminarayanan, the issue began when they decided to sell seven cents of land to meet their treatment expenses. "The understanding was that the buyer will pay Rs 1 lakh per cent. Everything was decided between both us and the buyer in front of a relative of ours," he said. However, Laxminarayanan didn't suspect any foul play till he received a call from the Kumbalam village office asking him to pay the land tax.

"When the buyer went to the village office the very same day the deed of sale for the seven cents was signed, the officials didn't accept the tax payment since the registration of the deed hadn't been done. They called me and asked me to come over to the office," said Laxminaraynan. When he went to the village office, he received the shocking news.

"I was told that the deed I had signed was for 27 cents and not seven cents," he said. "I told the officials at the village office that I didn't sell 27 cents of land. I also informed them that I had received only Rs 1.90 lakh of the Rs 7 lakh that was agreed upon," Laxminarayanan added. "We have been duped by our kin," he said.

According to Albert K P, CPI local secretary, after realising that they have been duped, the couple approached the police and filed a case against the buyer and others. "The police called up the buyer and directed him to undertake remedial measures. Following this, the buyer said that he is ready to return the land if Laxminarayanan pays back around eight lakh which includes both the principal and interest," said Albert.

"The couple paid him Rs 3.5 lakh. But the buyer seems to be trying to delay giving back the land. It is being alleged that since both the husband and wife are suffering from cancer and might not live for long, the unscrupulous are trying to delay the procedures involved in correcting the deed," he alleged.

However, the Kumbalam village office authorities say there is nothing they can do. "The deed has not been registered. Also, the land is not in Laxminarayanan's name. It has been given to him by his father as per the latter's will. The land is yet to be registered in his name. All the party can do is legally approach the matter," said an officer with the Kumbalam village office.