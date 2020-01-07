CBI widens probe into ammunition recovered from Bharathapuzha

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: After taking over the probe into the recovery of arms and ammunition of the Indian Army from the riverbed of the Bharathapuzha at Kuttippuram in January 2018, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has expanded the probe knocking at the doors of senior officers associated with major Ordnance Factories in the country.

The Kerala government decided to handed over the case to CBI in July 2019 after the state police team found it difficult to get details from the Army. The state police cited complete non-cooperation from senior Army officers when the probe team approached them seeking information in the case after unearthing evidence that a few recovered ammunition had links to Ordnance Factories at Varangaon and Chandrapur in Maharashtra.

Official sources said a detailed investigation was on to ascertain the details pertaining to the recovered ammunition which included 7.62 Nato-headstamped cartridges that are of M80 military grade used in machine guns and battle rifles.“We are conducting a detailed investigation into the case,” said a CBI officer.

It’s still a mystery how the ammunition exclusively used by the Indian Army got dumped in the riverbed of the Bharathapuzha at Kuttippuram. Apart from five claymore mines and a large cache of bullets used in self-loading rifles, six pulse generators were recovered from the riverbed. The probe has become important as the Ministry of Defence is mulling involving private companies in the production of claymore mines primarily known as anti-personnel mines. Currently, the anti-personnel mines are made in India only by the Ordnance Factory Board and the recovery of the mines, exclusively used by the Indian Army along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and other disputed international boundary areas, from the riverbed had raised many questions.