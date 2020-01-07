Home States Kerala

Congress watches as Joseph, Jose spar over Kuttanad seat

However, Jose K Mani said that his faction would contest in the seat as Kuttanad was allotted to the party after it handed over Punalur seat to Congress in 2011.

KOCHI: Amid speculation that Congress will wrest the Kuttanad assembly seat from Kerala Congress (M), both P J Joseph and Jose K Mani factions seem to be in no mood to either give away the seat to the Congress or to end internal bickering. Meanwhile, taking a step forward, the Joseph faction, which held a meeting here on Monday, decided to hold a protest in Kuttanad this month demanding immediate redressal of farmers’ woes. This is a clear indication to garner support to the party’s claim for the seat ahead of the byelection.

“There is no difference of opinion on Kuttanad seat as Kerala Congress (M) has been contesting in the seat,” said KC (M) working chairman P J Joseph. In 2016, LDF candidate Thomas Chandy of the NCP defeated UDF candidate Jacob Abraham of the KC (M) by a margin of 4,891 votes. Jacob Abraham is now the Alappuzha district president of  Joseph faction. 

However, Jose K Mani said that his faction would contest in the seat as Kuttanad was allotted to the party after it handed over Punalur seat to Congress in 2011. He also said that former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy had given an assurance to him in this regard.“Jose K Mani’s claim about Oommen Chandy’s assurance is against facts. Oommen Chandy had told Jacob Abraham to begin election work in Kuttanad,” said Joseph.

Meanwhile, as a truce between the warring KC factions seems unlikely soon, the demand to wrest the seat from the Kerala Congress is getting louder in Congress.The party has assigned senior leaders K V Thomas and P T Thomas, MLA, who were in charge of Aroor bypoll, to coordinate the electioneering in Kuttanad. 
According to party leaders, effective monitoring by these leaders helped UDF wrest Aroor, which was once considered as a bastion of CPM.

Congress leaders are of a view that the situation is favourable to them in Kuttanad as the NCP does not have a suitable candidate to replace Thomas Chandy, who had won the seat thrice in a row. At this juncture, the party doesn’t want to cost another seat following the tussle between KC factions after Pala.“The KPCC has officially directed me to coordinate election works in Kuttanad and will begin activities later. However, the UDF and the party will decide on who will contest in the seat,” said P T Thomas.

