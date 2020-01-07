Delhi assembly elections pour cold water on Congress revamp in Kerala

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Delhi Assembly elections announced by the Election Commission of India has literally poured cold water on the organisational revamp of the Congress in the state. As Delhi goes to the poll on February 8, it is unlikely for Mukul Wasnik, All India Congress Committee general secretary in charge of the Kerala unit and the election committee, to visit Kerala as planned by the middle of January to hold discussions with warring factions in the state Congress.

Further, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, who is in charge of the organisation, would also be busy with the elections till the second week of February. The delay in the organisational revamp of the party in Kerala has already been proving to be costly for the organisation, given the current factional fight. Though KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran had sent a jumbo list to Delhi, it was sent back by the party high command asking him to prune the list.

But the pruning exercise is yet to be completed as factional equations have to be maintained. It was considered that the differences of opinion on pruning the list could be ironed out in the presence of Mukul Wasnik. But the announcement of the Delhi elections has really upset the revamp plans of the KPCC chief. Though the KPCC can prune the list as directed by the AICC, the jostling by ‘A’ and ‘I’ groups to get an upper hand in the revamped committee has been delaying the revamp.

Earlier, the KPCC chief had put forward the ‘One man, One post’ policy which was cleverly shot down by both groups, especially ‘I’ group, as it would be the bigger loser if it is implemented. When Mullappally was appointed the KPCC chief in 2018, the structure of the committee was not changed except some cosmetic changes like appointing three working presidents -- K Sudhakaran, M I Shanavas who recently died, and Kodikunnil Suresh.