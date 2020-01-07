Global meet on marine ecosystem from Tuesday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Eminent marine scientists, oceanographers, fishery researchers and marine bio-technologists from across the globe will assemble here from January 7 to 10 to attend the third international symposium on ‘Marine ecosystems–challenges and opportunities’ (MECOS-3). Organised by the Marine Biological Association of India (MBAI), the MECOS-3 will set a platform for discussion on a wide range of topics, including impact of climate crisis in marine ecosystems and unusual warming of the Arabian sea.

Petri Suuronen, programme director, Blue Bioeconomy Natural Resources Institute, Finland, will open the symposium at 3pm on Tuesday. A renowned researcher in marine fisheries, Suuronen’s recently published research paper on how to modify trawling without harming the ocean ecosystem has received global attention.