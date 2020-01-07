Hitched to the people: Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It's said that marriages are made in heaven. But for Muvattupuzha MLA Eldho Abraham, it is another occasion to be in the midst of his people right here on earth. The MLA's marriage to be held on January 12 will turn out to be a special one for many reasons.

Besides inviting people from all over his constituency, the 43-year-old Abraham has sent wedding cards to 5,000-odd people who had invited him to their marriages during the past 25 years.

"I have been collecting invitation cards since February 1993. It was an act of remembering the people who have supported us in the toughest phase of our life. My elder sister got married on February 7, 1993. My family was in dire straits at that time. We were not even able to buy a gram of gold for her. It was my aunt who sold her two cows and presented us with a gold chain weighing 12 grams. My father had nothing else to give her then," he said.

As his sister was studying nursing in Andhra Pradesh, the family had to send a wedding invitation to her friends. "It was a time when we didn't even have a phone. So, I went to Muvattupuzha and made a simple handwritten invitation card. I realised the importance of it and saved every card I received thereafter. Whichever be the religion or custom, the invitation card has an important role in every marriage," said the former councillor of Payyipra grama panchayat.

Agi Mary Augustine, an Ayurvedic eye doctor, is the bride. Their betrothal was held on Monday and the marriage will be held at Kunnakurudy St. George Jacobite Syrian church. The Muvattupuzha stadium, one of the dream projects of the MLA, will be hosting the wedding reception. Besides, dosa and chutney will be served to the public.

"Being a 43-year-old, I have never been thought about marriage and my life has always been revolved around people. I have grandmas across my constituency and all were raising the demand for a long time. Finally, it has happened very naturally," he beamed.

Meanwhile, he has used every public meeting as a platform to invite people to his wedding. Be it an auto stand or construction site, the MLA is not missing out on anyone. "Even after becoming MLA, it has become a routine for me. My staff has handled the despatch of invitations to those who have invited me for their marriage. Besides, I have personally invited around 2,000 people in my native panchayat," he added.