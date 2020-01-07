Home States Kerala

Kerala-born Isha Farha Quraishy wins Mrs Solidarity title at Mrs Universe 2019

Thrissur-native Isha Farha Quraishy thanked Dalu Krishnadas, her mentor and fashion choreographer, for instilling the confidence to walk the ramp.

Published: 07th January 2020 08:20 PM

Isha Farha Quraishy

Isha Farha Quraishy walked her first ramp at Mrs Kerala event held in 2017, where she was declared the second runnerup. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Thrissur-native Isha Farha Quraishy, based in Dubai, has won the Mrs Solidarity title at the Mrs Universe contest held at Guangzhou, China. The event which was held on December 29 had around 93 contestants from different countries. Isha, who represented the Middle East, was also recognised for Best Outstanding Performance.

Isha walked her first ramp at Mrs Kerala event held in 2017, where she was declared the second runnerup. Later she participated in the Mrs International contest in 2018 held at Atlantis Palm Jumeirah and became the title winner. She was active in modelling from her younger days and had also acted in some album songs. Besides that, she has earned fame as a celebrity emcee, TV host, actress, social activist and professional classical dancer.

She thanked Dalu Krishnadas, her mentor and fashion choreographer, for instilling the confidence to walk the ramp. “I had the first pageant experience when I walked the ramp for Mrs Kerala in 2017. That’s when I realised that I have an x-factor in me,” says Isha. She also said that beauty pageants are not just about how a person looks. “I believe that the name ‘beauty pageant’ itself needs an update. It is not all about the external beauty, the substance of a woman is being exhibited at these events. A woman manages a lot of things at the same time. So there is always an inbuilt leadership quality in her,” she added.

However, Isha added that the biggest question a woman needs to ask herself is whether she’s using her qualities and skills. “Many girls who excel in studies and art at school later disappear from the limelight. They get married and live a cocooned type of life. What women need to understand is age and time are never a barrier to achieve their dreams. A woman needs to explore her leadership skills and bring her womanhood into that. Coming from an orthodox Muslim family, I have had many struggles before reaching this position. Ignite the x-factor and be an example for the rest of the world.”

Isha is settled in Dubai with her husband and 4-year-old son and works as Technology Manager. She was a former UAE coordinator for the World Malayalee Federation (WMF) and founder of WMF Women’s Forum. She is also a member of WMF Dubai and ambassador for Global Tolerance Faces 2019. “Isha’s recognition should be an inspiration to the women in Kerala and abroad. Five years before, there was no pageant no ‘Mrs’ category. Now there are many pageants and the women should come forward,” said Dalu.

Currently, Isha is preparing for the Mrs World pageant which is to be held later this year. 

