Home States Kerala

Kerala HC asks police to chalk out modalities on protection for Muthoot employees

The court issued the order when the counsel for the Muthoot employees brought to the notice of the court the incident in which the MD was attacked.

Published: 07th January 2020 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

Muthoot finance

Muthoot Finance Ltd managing director George Alexander inside the car after sustaining injuries when a stone was pelted on his car. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the police to chalk out modalities for providing protection to the Muthoot employees who have been granted police protection by the court in the wake of the attack against Managing Director George Alexander.

The court issued the order when the counsel for the Muthoot employees brought to the notice of the court the incident in which the MD was attacked. The court had ordered police protection to the employees. However, the police failed to implement the order, argued the counsel. He also sought a suo motu action against the police officers concerned for not complying with the directive of the High Court. The court then pointed out that the MD had moved any petition seeking police protection. In fact, police protection had been granted to the employees who had approached the court.

ALSO READ: Muthoot Finance MD injured in alleged attack by trade unionists in Kerala 

The government informed that police protection had been provided to employees who were willing to work at the Muthoot head office. The attack on the MD had taken place elsewhere and not near the premises of the office. The police had taken into custody a person in connection with the attack and six cases had been registered, government pleader informed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Muthoot Corporation MD attack case
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp