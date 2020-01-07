Kerala HC asks police to chalk out modalities on protection for Muthoot employees

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the police to chalk out modalities for providing protection to the Muthoot employees who have been granted police protection by the court in the wake of the attack against Managing Director George Alexander.

The court issued the order when the counsel for the Muthoot employees brought to the notice of the court the incident in which the MD was attacked. The court had ordered police protection to the employees. However, the police failed to implement the order, argued the counsel. He also sought a suo motu action against the police officers concerned for not complying with the directive of the High Court. The court then pointed out that the MD had moved any petition seeking police protection. In fact, police protection had been granted to the employees who had approached the court.

The government informed that police protection had been provided to employees who were willing to work at the Muthoot head office. The attack on the MD had taken place elsewhere and not near the premises of the office. The police had taken into custody a person in connection with the attack and six cases had been registered, government pleader informed.