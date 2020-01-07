Muthoot strike: Ensure police protection for employees, says HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the police to provide adequate protection to the employees of Muthoot Finance so that they can carry out their work without any obstruction. The court also accepted the plea of the employees of Muthoot Finance seeking a directive to police to keep the protestors at least 50 m away from the office premises.

Justice A Muhamed Mustaque issued the order on a petition filed by G R Ragesh, chief executive officer, B Vidhu Kumar, chief operating officer, and M L George, chief manager (HR), of Muthoot Securities Ltd, Corporate office, Kadavanthra seeking police protection. The court posted the case to January 20. The Non-Banking and Private Finance Employees Association (CITU) has once again commenced a protest against the company management after it sacked 166 employees working in 43 branches across the state. The 52-day strike of the association was called off on October 10 after the management agreed to accept the demands of employees.

V Sajith Kumar, counsel for the petitioners, submitted that CITU workers, along with hired people, are obstructing entry into the office of Muthoot Finance by use of force. Though only around 50 employees of Muthoot Finance Ltd are on strike, many hired headload workers and auto drivers belonging to the CITU are in the forefront using abusive and filthy language threatening the petitioners from performing their duties.

However, strike at Muthoot Finance Ltd is not an excuse to illegally obstruct the functioning of Muthoot Securities Ltd. None of its employees are on strike. Further, a trade union has no right to obstruct willing employees from work. The right to form an association is not a licence to obstruct the freedom of movement of others and prevent others from earning a livelihood.

In this case, the freedom of association is being misused and basic fundamental rights of the petitioners are being flouted. In spite of repeated complaints by the petitioners, the police are acting hand in glove with CITU workers and they have failed to protect the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution. Action on the part of the police is highly illegal and violative of the Constitutional rights guaranteed to the citizens of the state, argued the petitioners.When the petition came up for hearing, the Labour Commissioner informed that though it had decided to conduct conciliation talks between protesting employees and management twice, the representatives of management failed to turn up.