NIA to collect voice samples of Maoist leader

A press note along with CD containing the video footage was dropped at the Calicut Press Club and offices of media outlets,” said the source.

By Toby Antony
KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will collect voice samples of suspected Maoist leader Roopesh as part of the probe in the Vellamunda Maoist case, in which a group of armed persons trespassed into the house of a civil police officer in Wayanad.The agency will record the voice samples to confirm that they match with the audio in a video released in September 2014 by CPI (Maoist) Western Ghat Zonal Committee in wake of the 10th anniversary of CPI (Maoist) formation.

“A petition was filed before the NIA Court in Kochi to collect the audio samples of Roopesh, who is currently lodged at the Viyyur Central Jail. The experts from C-DAC in Thiruvananthapuram will collect his audio samples at the NIA Court in Kochi on January 28,” said the source.On April 24, 2014, a group of armed personnel and members of CPI (Maoist), including Roopesh, Anu, Jayanna, Kanya and Sundari, trespassed into the house of a civil police officer of Kerala Police at Mattilayam, Thondernadu, in Wayanad. The accused persons threatened to kill the officer as he was helping in anti-Maoist operations. 

They demanded him to quit his job. They also set ablaze his motorbike and left pamphlets of CPI (Maoist) inside the house. Roopesh, Kanya and co-conspirators Anoop Mathew and Ibrahim N K were arrested in the case. A lookout notice has been issued against Jayanna, Sundari and Ani who are suspected to be members of Kabani Dalam of Peoples’ Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) of CPI(Maoist).

The case
On April 24, 2014, a group of armed personnel and members of CPI (Maoist), including Roopesh, Anu, Jayanna, Kanya and Sundari, trespassed into the house of a civil police officer of Kerala Police at  Thondernadu in Wayanad.

