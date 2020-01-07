NRI deposits in three DCBs hit RBI hurdle

M S Vidyanandan By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The RBI’s restriction on Kerala State Cooperative Bank (to be renamed Kerala Bank officially) branches in Kozhikode and Wayanad from receiving NRI deposits, has adversely affected expatriates hailing from these districts. The erstwhile DCBs of Kozhikode and Wayanad had a significant expatriate clientele. After the merger of the 13 DCBs with the KSCB, the RBI had cancelled the licence issued to three DCBs, the other being Idukki DCB, for receiving NRI deposits. The Kozhikode DCB had `80 crore deposit from 2,000-odd expatriates at the time of merger. The Wayanad DCB had around `16 crore deposits. Though the three DCBs received the licence in 2018, the Idukki DCB never utilised it.

Now, the three erstwhile DCBs are functioning as KSCB branches. In December last, the RBI banned them from enrolling new customers or receiving credit in existing accounts. Deposits of existing customers are to be returned within a period of six months.Both KSCB branches are now staring at the possibility of an erosion in their customer base if the RBI does not approve the government’s request to maintain status quo.

Sources said the branches were struggling hard to convince their customers who are irked by the restriction. “After much persuasion, the central bank has allowed to continue existing recurring and fixed deposits since they are opened under term deposit agreement. But no other credit can be received except existing recurring deposits,” officers said. “This has posed difficulty to customers who were making regular credits. In all likelihood they will switch to other scheduled or commercial banks if the licence isn’t reissued soon,” they added.



The Cooperation Minister’s office said the government has written to the RBI seeking status quo in these branches until the KSCB secures a licence. An earlier request in this regard was rejected by the apex bank. If the second request is rejected, the branches will have to wait until the KSCB secures a licence. This will happen only if the central bank is satisfied with the KSCB’s results for the present quarter.

