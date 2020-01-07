PM Modi, Amit Shah should learn from history: Mullappally Ramachandran

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to learn what happened to Hitler and Mussolini. Supporters of democracy cannot remain spectators when Modi and Amit Shah behave like fascists, he said. Mullappally was speaking at the ‘Desha Raksha Long March’ led by M K Raghavan, MP, to express solidarity with the agitators who are protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Modi and Amit Shah need to understand that the politics of racism, hatred and divisiveness promoted by Hitler and Mussolini are futile on the soil of India. Pinarayi Vijayan was the last Chief Minister to stand against the CAA. But the media portray him as the champion of all protests. Mullappally handed over the National Flag to M K Raghavan, who is leading the march. IUML district president Ummer Pandikasala presided over the function.