Rape case against bishop Franco posted to January 25

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The Additional District and Sessions Court I, Kottayam, which is considering the rape case registered against Bishop Franco Mulakkal, former head of the Latin Catholic Diocese of Jalandhar, on Monday posted the case to January 25 for commencing the preliminary hearing on charges. The case is based on a complaint filed against the bishop by a nun of the same diocese.

Though, the court was to commence hearing on the charges on Monday, judge G Gopakumar postponed the case after Bishop Franco failed to appear before the court and submitted an excuse petition for the same. While, the bishop’s counsel sought one month time to commence the hearing, the court rejected the plea.

Bishop Franco had appeared before the court during the previous posting on November 30 and had got extension of bail. After hearing charges and examining witnesses, the court will frame charges against the accused. The accused will have to turn up in the court for every posting, but can seek exemption in exceptional conditions.