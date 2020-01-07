Samastha suspends SYS state secretary for accepting pamphlet supportive of CAA

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, the largest Sunni organisation in the state, on Monday suspended Nasar Faizy Koodathai, the state secretary of Samastha Kerala Sunni Youth Movement (SYS), a wing of Samastha, for accepting a pamphlet during BJP’s door-to-door campaign in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The BJP had launched a campaign to explain the positive elements of the act to the people across the country on Sunday. Samastha took action against Faizy Koodathai after a photo of him accepting an explanatory pamphlet from BJP workers who visited his house in Kozhikode as part of the campaign, was circulated on social media by pro-CAA campaigners. The incident irked the leadership of Samastha which is involved in a national-wide protest against CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Meanwhile, Faizy Koodathai apologised to the Samastha leadership for the incident. “I behaved decently to the BJP workers when they visited my house. But I conveyed to them my dissents over CAA and NRC. But I was a bit careless and I should not have allowed them to take a photo at the moment. I apologise to the Smastha leadership and people belonging to my community for the mistake on my part,” Faizy Koodathai wrote on his Facebook page.