Home States Kerala

Samastha suspends SYS state secretary for accepting pamphlet supportive of CAA

The BJP had launched a campaign to explain the positive elements of the act to the people across the country on Sunday.

Published: 07th January 2020 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, the largest Sunni organisation in the state, on Monday suspended Nasar Faizy Koodathai, the state secretary of Samastha Kerala Sunni Youth Movement (SYS), a wing of Samastha, for accepting a pamphlet during BJP’s door-to-door campaign in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). 

The BJP had launched a campaign to explain the positive elements of the act to the people across the country on Sunday. Samastha took action against Faizy Koodathai after a photo of him accepting an explanatory pamphlet from BJP workers who visited his house in Kozhikode as part of the campaign, was circulated on social media by pro-CAA campaigners. The incident irked the leadership of Samastha which is involved in a national-wide protest against CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Meanwhile, Faizy Koodathai apologised to the Samastha leadership for the incident. “I behaved decently to the BJP workers when they visited my house. But I conveyed to them my dissents over CAA and NRC. But I was a bit careless and I should not have allowed them to take a photo at the moment. I apologise to the Smastha leadership and people belonging to my community for the mistake on my part,” Faizy Koodathai wrote on his Facebook page.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp