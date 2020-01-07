Youth league pulls out of protest during Amit Shah's visit

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Muslim Youth League (MYL) has backed out of its announced plan to organise a ‘Black Wall’ on the day of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Malabar as a show of resistance towards the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). The decision came after its parent party, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), intervened on Monday to avoid an atmosphere of confrontation. Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Malabar after January 15 to seek support for CAA.

Youth League state general secretary P K Firoz had announced in the morning that they would form a 35-km Black Wall from West Hill helipad in Kozhikode to Karipur airport as a manner of protest. The protest idea was to rally people on the road like a human wall, clad in black attire, on the day of Shah’s visit.

But hours later, after the IUML high power committee met in Malappuram, party national general secretary PK Kunhalikutty, MP, said the programme would not be held on the day of Shah’s visit to avoid confrontation. “Violence is what BJP wants and we don’t want to fall prey to it. So, we have discussed with MYL and have decided to conduct the programme on some other day,” he clarified.

UDF anti-CAA conference

Kunhalikutty said that UDF will organise a big protest meet against CAA on Kozhikode beach on January 18 in which national leaders will participate. The IUML meeting concluded that the anti-CAA protest, especially on campuses, put made the BJP government on the defensive. “Students are on the fighting front and this is the biggest students’ uprising since Independence struggle,” noted ET Mohammad Basheer, MP.