18 mega projects to be featured at ASCEND 2020

Overall, a minimum of 60 big-ticket projects from the Industries Department and 40 from other government departments/agencies will be presented before the prospective investors.

Published: 08th January 2020 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the two-day ASCEND 2020 Global Investors Meet here on Thursday giving momentum to a series of policies and procedural reforms to improve ‘Ease of Doing Business’ in the state.

Showcasing 100-plus projects across nine sessions that include six panel discussions, the event organised by the Department of Industries will focus on sectors such as petrochemicals, agro and food-processing, defence, life sciences, aeropolis, tourism and hospitality, ports and harbour, fisheries, infrastructure, mobility development, logistics and electronic hardware. Of the projects proposed to be taken up based on a feasibility study by professional services MNC -- KPMG -- 18 will be ‘mega’ with an investment of more than `100 crore.

The state government is expected to make new announcements on attracting investments to the state at a function on January 10. There will be panel discussions led by top industrialists. The first, on ‘Perspectives of Global Investors’ will be addressed by Yusuffali M A, Ravi Pillai, Varghese Kurian and J K Menon. Also industrialists K E Moidu, Sabu M Jacob, Abdul Razak, Jose Dominic and K Paul Thomas will speak on ‘Perspectives of Successful Entrepreneurs’.  There will also be three parallel sessions: ‘Projects on Industrial Parks, Logistics and MSMEs’, ‘Projects on Mobility Development and Electric Vehicles’ and ‘Projects on Life Sciences, Healthcare and Ayurveda’.  

Apart from Industries Minister E P Jayarajan, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar and Ports Minister Ramachandran Kadannappally will speak at various panel discussions.

