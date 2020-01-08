Home States Kerala

Actor abduction case trial to commence on Jan 30

Dileep had filed a petition seeking a stay on the witness examination in the case on Tuesday.

Published: 08th January 2020 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The trial in the actress abduction case, involving Mollywood star Dileep and nine other accused, will start at the Additional Special Sessions Court on January 30. The court has scheduled the first phase of witness examination from January 30 to April 7.

Dileep had filed a petition seeking a stay on the witness examination in the case on Tuesday. The reason cited is that the report examining the authenticity of visuals of the victim’s abduction and molestation is yet to be obtained from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL). Only after receiving the report should the witness examination be considered, the petition said. It may be recalled that the Supreme Court had permitted Dileep to verify the authenticity of the visuals with the assistance of CFSL.

On the other hand, the prosecution objected Dileep’s move, calling it an attempt to protract the trial. It further pointed out that the apex court had directed to complete the case trial in six months.

IN total, the prosecution has listed 359 witnesses, 616 documents and 250 Material Objects in the charge sheet to be examined during the trial. In the first phase, which is scheduled in 35 sittings, the court will examine 136 witnesses. Meanwhile, 119 witnesses -- including the persons who assisted the investigation -- will be heard in the second phase. The court has decided to examine the victim on January 30, January 31, February 1 and February 3. It may be recalled that the court had framed charges against ten persons in the case -- Pulsar Suni, Martin Antony, Manikantan, Vijesh, Saleem, Pradeep, Charly Thomas, Dileep, Sanal Kumar and Vishnu. On February 17, 2017, a Malayalam film actress was abducted and molested inside a moving vehicle. Dileep was arrestede on July 10, 2017.

Over 30 witnesses from Mollywood

As part of the trial, the court will examine around 32 witnesses associated with the film fraternity. Of this, 15 persons are leading actors of Mollywood. It is for the first time in the state that several people associated with Mollywood would appear before the court as witnesses of a case. Film actors, directors, scriptwriters, production controllers etc., have been listed.

