Cartoons to put public at ease in police stations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The preconceived notions and stigma attached to a police station often overshadow the common man’s courage to file a complaint or report a crime.

In a bid to change this detrimental public perception by jazzing up the stations, the Police department has decided to take the help of cartoonists. Within two months, all 481 stations in the state will be flaunting at least one cartoon that shows the force in a favourable light.

Most of these cartoons will be made by noted cartoonist B Harikumar, who is better known as Ha Ku among art connoisseurs. Apart from the ones conveying a positive message about the force, cartoons projecting themes such as humanity and the menace of corruption will also adorn the station walls.

In order to ensure citizen participation, the department has decided to accept cartoons from the general public as well. However, they will be selected only after scrutiny. Due to space constraints, the cartoons will be generally made in an A4-size sheet. “However, in the case of bigger stations with enough space, the cartoons will be blown up and carried in bigger sheets,” said police sources.

Thiruvananthapuram already has seven stations featuring cartoons, of which six were unveiled by State Police Chief Loknath Behera on Tuesday. The Police Headquarters already houses several cartoons drawn by prominent artists including RK Laxman. The earlier plan of the department was to rope in cartoons of famous artists, including a few Keralites. However, that was dropped due to logistical issues, sources said.



“The plan to put up cartoons in stations was conceived by the police chief. He was of the opinion that it will lighten up the station environment, which still causes anxiety in the common man,” said a senior officer. Police Chief Loknath Behera provided cartoons to six stations on Tuesday. The Station House Officers of Fort, Peroorkada, Vanchiyoor, Valiyathura, Kovalam and Museum stations were given the cartoons.