Climate deals a blow to Muthalamada farmers

Anu Kuruvilla

Express News Service

KOCHI: Mangoes are tasting sour for farmers of Muthalamada in Palakkad this season. The mango belt of Kerala, which accounts for 70 per cent of the fruit’s production in the state, is witnessing late flowering in mango trees spread across 4,000 hectares.

According to Illias M, a farmer at Muthalamada, the mango flowering season in the are normally begins by November and the fruits become ready for harvest towards the end of February. In fact, Muthalamada mangoes are known to get harvest-ready earlier than other varieties in the country. This helps farmers rake in good revenue as the mangoes reach the markets before other varieties.

Things are different this season. “Climate change has adversely affected the orchards in and around Muthalamada,” said Illias. “Unseasonal rain, coupled with temperature difference and overcast skies, have played havoc. The trees didn’t flower in November. While some flowering was witnessed in certain areas, most of the flowers didn’t convert into fruits. Those that did are not up to the usual standards,” he said.

He said the early harvesting used to prove advantageous to farmers. “Our mangoes entered the market not only in North Indian states but were also exported,” he said. The town normally exports mangoes worth Rs 200 crore a year. “The mangoes are either exported to Gulf countries or Europe or transported in trucks to Delhi, Mumbai, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana,” said Illias.

Illias said trees had started flowering this month. “However, by the time the fruit matures for picking, mangoes from orchards in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh will flood the market,” he said. “Thus, the market for mangoes from Kerala, which are much superior in quality, will get affected,” he said.

He said the attack of thrips, a pest that sucks the sap from Mango flowers and fruits, is also worrying farmers.“The insect attacks decolourise and deform the fruit,” he said. The temperature this January is comparatively higher than past years and the farmers are worried that there will be higher infestation of thrips.“None of the pesticides has proven effective against the pest,” said Illias.

Thrips under control

Agriculture officer Sujith S S said, infestation of thrips was under control and steps were taken in collaboration with The Kerala Agricultural University to trounce the pests.“Though the flowering had been late, the yield might not be affected. Of course, since mangoes from the district are known to arrive very early in the market, the delay in flowering will affect the prices owing to the competition,” said Sujith.