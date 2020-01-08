Home States Kerala

Custodial death: HC breather for two former cops

The accused detained Rajendran of Kadakulam on the charge of robbery after a complaint filed by a private hospital in Kollam.

Published: 08th January 2020 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Custodial death

Representational Image

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High court on Tuesday altered the sentence awarded to two former police officers, who were the accused in the custodial death at the Kollam East police station in April 2005, from life imprisonment to five years rigorous imprisonment.

The court issued the order on the appeal filed by Jayakumar, Thrikkadavoor, and Venugopal, Eravipuram, the then circle inspector and then sub-inspector, respectively, in the Kollam East crime squad in 2005. The accused detained Rajendran of Kadakulam on the charge of robbery after a complaint filed by a private hospital in Kollam.

Rajendran was earlier detained by the hospital staff and handed over to the police. He was taken to the museum building in the police station complex for interrogation. The prosecution charge was that Rajendran was subjected to third-degree torture there, as a result of which he suffered internal injuries. The police rushed him to the District Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

It observed that there are valid grounds to alter the conviction of the appellants from Section 302 (murder) and 348 read with 34 (wrongful confinement to extort confession) to Section 304 (II) (culpable homicide amounting to murder). The court held that there was no evidence to show that the accused persons tortured the deceased with an intention to cause death. It was not a clear case of premeditated torture. The accused had no previous enmity towards the deceased. Hence, it was clear that the deceased was tortured by officers with an intention to extract a confession in connection with a theft case. The absence of external injuries on the body is an indication to infer that accused did not intend to cause bodily injury to the deceased with an intention to cause death, held the court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Custodial death
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp