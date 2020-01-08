Dalit sisters' death: Judicial panel to submit report in three months

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The state government has issued a notification with regard to the terms of reference of the Judicial Commission constituted to look into the death of the two minor Dalit sisters, who were found hanging in their house in Walayar in 2017.

As per the notification, the commission has three months’ time to complete the inquiry and submit its report.

The Judicial Commission headed by retired Judge P K Haneefa will study the alleged lapses in police investigation and also that of the prosecution which cross-examined the witnesses in the case. The 13-year-girl was found hanging inside her house at Attappallam in Walayar on January 13, 2017. On March 4, her 9-year-old sister too was found dead under similar circumstances.