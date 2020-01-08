Home States Kerala

Follow 2019 voters list for LSG polls, says UDF

He said that the commission’s approach is unscientific and urged it to conduct local polls based on the list prepared during 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 08th January 2020 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Benny Behanan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The UDF and Congress are planning to protest strongly against State Election Commission’s decision to prepare the voters list for the 2020 LSG elections based on the list prepared for 2015 LSG elections, said Benny Behanan, MP. He said that the commission’s approach is unscientific and urged it to conduct local polls based on the list prepared during 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

 “Assembly and Lok Sabha elections were held after the 2015 LSG elections. Thousands of voters have already been added to the list and if the list is to be prepared again, they all will have to undergo the enrolment process again. Also, many voters in the list died in between and their names have to be removed. Voting is the democratic right of everyone and it should not be denied,” said Benny Behanan.
 He added that the UDF would move legally if the Commission is adamant on its decision. The UDF and Congress have filed a complaint with the state election commissioner.

Benny Behanan said the UDF would not participate in the celebrations conducted by the state government as part of the ‘LIFE’ project.

“During the UDF government’s tenure, we built many houses in panchayats under different projects. The state government’s decision to bring the project under a unified system has delayed the process. The government has not allotted funds to the local bodies. The plan was to build two lakh houses, and only around 17,500 have been completed. We request the government to immediately release the funds to local bodies so that the project can be completed,” he said.

