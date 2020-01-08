HC upholds election of NK Premachandran

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Tuesday upheld the election of UDF candidate NK Premachandran from Kollam parliament constituency. He had defeated CPM’s KN Balagopal by a margin of 1,49,772 votes.



Justice PB Suresh Kumar issued the order while dismissing a petition filed by Balagopal, who lost to Premachandran. According to the petitioner, Premachandran made a speech in connection with Sabarimala issue so as to influence voters. The speech promoted enmity between different classes of society.



The court observed that the petitioner failed to prove the alleged violation of the code of conduct. The pleadings do not make out a cause of action. Hence the petition was liable to be rejected, the court said.