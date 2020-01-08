Home States Kerala

Kerala man arrested for murdering teen girl, dumping body in forests

Eva Antony alias Gopika, a plus-two-student, was found dead by the police in the forest after an extensive search at midnight on Tuesday.

Published: 08th January 2020 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala murder case

Eva Antony alias Gopika, a plus-two-student, was found dead by the police in the Malakkapara forest. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The body of a 17-year-old girl was recovered in the wee hours on Wednesday from the Malakkapara forest, bordering Thrissur district in Kerala, allegedly murdered by her 26-year-old friend after the girl rejected his love.

Eva Antony alias Gopika, a plus-two-student, was found dead by the police in the forest after an extensive search at midnight on Tuesday. The body was found at around 1.30 am on Wednesday.

Police have taken the accused, identified as Safar, into custody, for the murder. 

According to Malakkapara police, Safar who worked in the Hyundai service centre had taken the car for home delivery after service. Instead of delivering it to the owner, he took the girl along with him into forests in Malakkapara."

The police had received complaints of a missing vehicle and traced it to Malakkapara.

The police who inspected the vehicle at Valpparai check-post found blood stains inside the car. Upon interrogation, Safar revealed that he stabbed the girl using a knife and dumped the body in the forest at Varattuppara about 15 km away from Malakkapara.

Meanwhile, the family of the girl based at Maradu in Ernakulam shared that Safar had threatened to murder the girl as she denied his love, though they were in friendship.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala murder case Kerala crime
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp