More parking facilities for pilgrims

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pilgrims visiting Sabarimala for Makaravilakku darshan on January 15 will get more space to park their vehicles, said Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran. After reviewing the preparations, he said more parking space has been identified. The state government has made special arrangements to meet peak days of the pilgrim season.

Anticipating traffic blocks en route to Pampa, the local bodies would provide drinking water for pilgrims at various places. The minister said the Kudumbashree units have been asked to provide canteen facilities in such locations. “We have enhanced safety measures considering the large number of devotees expected on Makaravilakku day,” the minister said.

Website revamped

The website containing information for Sabarimala pilgrims will be available now in six languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, English and Hindi. The website also offers provision for online booking for offerings, stay and virtual queue.