Strike, Maradu cast a shadow on investor summit

Rajesh Abraham By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The much-hyped two-day Global Investors Meet being organised by the Kerala government on Thursday and Friday in Kochi, instead of boosting the state’s image as an investor-friendly destination, is likely to act as a spoiler, thanks to a host of events, including the nation-wide strike on Wednesday, which will see complete shutdown of shops and establishments.

“The nation-wide strike on Wednesday will be total. The delegates coming from other parts of the country will have to come early morning on Thursday or late on Wednesday to reach the destination. Otherwise they will be stranded,” said a head of a business house.

Adding insult to injury is the attack on industrialist George Alexander Muthoot, managing director of Muthoot Finance, on Tuesday morning in Kochi, allegedly by trade union activists, is also not a good publicity for the ‘Ascend 2020’, where Kerala is showcasing about 18 big projects needing funds. The closure of Cochin International Airport for eight hours during day time (from 10 am to 6 pm) due to runway repair work will also affect the schedule of delegates coming to the two-day event.

When contacted, Suraj S, general manager, Kerala-Bureau of Industrial Promotion (K-BIP), said the participation of delegates for the two-day event will not be affected due to the general strike on Wednesday. “We have informed the delegates about the strike and most of them are either arriving late on Wednesday or early Thursday,” he told TNIE.

Suraj said over 2,000 registrations have been made for the global meet. In a separate statement, K Ellangovan, principal secretary (industries and Norka), said the number of delegates who are expected to attend the event convened by the Department of Industries is 500 more than the initial quota.

Another embarrassment that the investor summit faces is the demolition of the two high-rises in Maradu a day after the event ends on Friday.

Tony Thomas, CIO of Nissan Motor Corp, in a sarcastic post on Facebook, said the delegates coming to the event will be fully convinced that Kerala is not a place to invest owing to the ‘hartal-like 24-hour strike,’ which will force hotels and shops to shutdown.

CJ George, former chairman of CII Kerala state council, said physical violence certainly scares investors and professionals- be it global or domestic. “Kerala should develop a reputation for an effective nonviolent dispute resolution infrastructure to attract modern era capital,” he said, adding that the physical attack on the Muthoot MD will “definitely take the sheen away from the conference”.

Some of the big projects that will be highlighted at the Ascend 2020 are the Kochi-to-Palakkad Integrated Manufacturing Cluster, an Electronic Hardware Park in Ernakulam district, integrated solid-waste management systems at Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Malappuram, a Medium Density Fibreboard plant in Perumbavoor and a Defence Park at Ottapalam.