By Express News Service

KOCHI: Malayalam film director Vivek Aryan, 30, died at a private hospital in Kochi on Monday. He was undergoing treatment after a serious head injury that he suffered in a road accident on December 22 last year near Kodungallur here.

The accident occurred when he was riding a scooter with his wife Amrutha riding pillion. Vivek, who assisted director Jeethu Joseph in movies ‘Memories’ and ‘Drishyam’, had released his own film titled ‘Ormayil Oru Shishiram’ last year.