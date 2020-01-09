Alappuzha: Youth commits suicide; father alleges police threat, torture

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: An 18-year-old youth ended his life on Wednesday after the police allegedly threatened him and tortured his brother at the Alappuzha North police station. The body of Akshaydev, son of Sudhakaran of Palakulam at Avalookunnu in Alappuzha municipality was found hanging inside his home late in the night on Tuesday. A suicide note found at his house mentioned that police personnel including the sub-inspector of the North station had tortured him.

The North police registered a case based on a complaint by a woman against Akshaydev and some others for creating tension in the Avalookunnu area. The police called them to the station and questioned them.

The suicide note said that the case was registered against him based on a fake complaint and police including the SI misbehaved with him, his father and elder brother in front of the complainant. District Police Chief K M Tomy said, “During preliminary investigation, we have found nothing wrong in the police action. However, I have entrusted the Special Branch DySP with examining the allegation levelled against the police by the victim’s father,” the SP said.