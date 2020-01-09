Home States Kerala

Assault on Muthoot MD a curtain-raiser to investors’ meet: Chennithala

Published: 09th January 2020 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The attack on Muthoot Finance Ltd managing director (MD) George Alexander by CITU activists was a curtain-raiser to the ASCEND 2020 global investors meet scheduled to begin in Kochi on Thursday, said Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala. This is the industry-friendly climate to be showcased before the investors attending the meet by the ruling dispensation, he said sarcastically.

Terming the meet a farce and an eyewash to cheat the public, he said if the state government was serious enough to bring investment into the state, it should have held the programme at least on the first or second anniversary of the LDF government in Kerala.

When there is hardly 11 months left for the government in office barring the election months, how this state government could change the face of the state by bringing in investment in the eleventh hour, he wondered. Further, some of the projects listed to be showcased in the event like the express highway from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod and light metro in Thiruvananthapuram were conceived during the time of the previous UDF government, he added.

