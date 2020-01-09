Be cool! Winter will be here in February

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Munnar had shivered in sub-zero temperature this time last year, but the tourists who thronged the much popular hill station to welcome the New Year expecting freezing weather this time were disappointed as the mercury level touched eight degree Celsius. It has been worse elsewhere in the state as days have been sizzling hot so far this year. Nights have been warmer across the state by three degree Celsius and by 4.7 degree Celsius in Palakkad. Predicting weather has become increasingly difficult.

But “chill out”, say climate experts who, after analysing weather data, point to a possible delay in the arrival of winter and say February will be cooler.“Kerala has been witnessing a shift in monsoon pattern over the last few years and received heavy rain in August in the past two years. Southwest monsoon took extra time to withdraw, thus delaying the onset of Northeast monsoon,” said Indian Meteorological Department former director S Sudevan.

“There’s also a shift in the wind pattern. Northerly winds have been bringing cool air to the state, resulting in decline of temperature during winter days. But this time the northerly winds haven’t reached the state yet. There is a chance of Kerala experiencing cool weather in February,” he said.

Warming of Arabian Sea a factor for shift in weather pattern

National Institute of Oceanography Emeritus Scientist (CSIR) S Prasannakumar echoed the view saying the chances of winter getting delayed in the state are high. All states in north and central India are experiencing intense cold these days. The absence of northerly winds coupled with a dry spell has resulted in an increase in temperature, he said.

“Normally Kerala receives around 60 per cent of the Southwest monsoon rainfall in June-July period. However, the arrival and withdrawal of monsoon were delayed this time. That indicate a change in wind pattern which can adversely affect the climate pattern. The northerly winds may arrive by the end of January and we can expect cooler days in February,” said Prasannakumar.

The Southwest monsoon which usually withdraws by September 30 was active in October this time and Kerala recorded 55 per cent excess rainfall. However, November and December were relatively dry. There was a 22 per cent deficit in November rainfall while the state received three per cent excess rainfall in December. This indicates the late arrival of Northeast monsoon.

According to scientists, the warming of Arabian Sea is a factor that has contributed to the shift in weather pattern. While cyclones are rare in the Arabian Sea, the western coast witnessed as many as six cyclones during Southwest monsoon this year.

“Cyclonic storms are correcting factors and they can help bring down the temperature of the surface water in Arabian Sea, which has been warming over the years,” said Sudevan.“The increase in temperature can’t be seen as an indicator. There are many factors including global warming that have contributed to climate change. But the hot conditions can bring more summer rains,” said Cusat Atmospheric Sciences Department head K Satheesan.

WARMER DAYS & NIGHTS

Days have been sizzling hot in the state so far this year

Nights have been warmer across the state by three degree Celsius and by 4.7 degree Celsius in Palakkad

The northerly winds haven’t reached the state yet and it is pointed out as the reason for the hot weather