Bharat bandh: Unionists chain Nobel laureate’s houseboat for 3 hours

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said stopping Levitt was a one-off incident, but added stringent action would be taken against the culprit

Published: 09th January 2020 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 07:14 AM

Chemistry Nobel Prize-winner Michael Levitt

ALAPPUZHA: Chemistry Nobel Prize-winner Michael Levitt, who is in the state as a chief guest, was among those who bore the brunt of the supporters of Wednesday’s general strike, which turned out to be a hartal in the state. Going into the strike, various trade unions had said that tourism sector would be spared but Levitt, who took part in a lecture series organised by the Kerala University, had a different experience as he and his friends got stranded for more than three hours in a houseboat they had hired, at R Block in Kuttanad.

American-British-Israeli Levitt and his friends, who started off from Kumarakom in the houseboat Lake View Maniyara on Tuesday evening, anchored at R Block at night. When they were about to resume their cruise on Wednesday morning, they found the houseboat chained by the strike supporters. 

Whoever stopped Levitt’s boat won’t be spared: Min
Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said stopping Levitt was a one-off incident, but added stringent action would be taken against the culprits. “I dont think any trade union will dare to do anything against the decision to exempt tourism sector from the strike. And whoever stopped the boat of Levitt will not be spared,” he said. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the strike supporters who blocked the boat.

