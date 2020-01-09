Home States Kerala

Eva's father stood on guard, still lost her to a jilted Safar

Eva was murdered in Malakkappara forest area by her stalker Safar, who had threatened to kill her for rejecting his proposal

Published: 09th January 2020 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: Fearing for the life of his daughter Eva, a Plus-Two student, Antony aka Vinod used to accompany her to school every day and leave only after ensuring that she entered the classroom. But all such precautions went in vain as what awaited him on Tuesday night was the brutal killing of his daughter by a stalker. Eva was murdered by Safar Shah, 25, from Kumbalam, taking her to Malakkappara forest area in Thrissur. He later abandoned her body in a tea estate in Varattappara near Tamil Nadu.

Illus | Express

Safar kept pestering Eva to marry him and threatened to kill her if she turned down his request.“Eva usually returns home (at Kathrikadavu) with her classmates. She told us on Tuesday that she would be late as she had to attend a friend’s birthday party.

But when her friends told me she was found walking to the bus stop after classes, I grew suspicious and lodged a missing person complaint with the Ernakulam Central Police station,” said Antony, an employee with a courier firm took this safeguard. “He (Safar) had threatened to kill my daughter if she rejected his request to marry him. I had told him to stop threatening after my daughter complained that he was creating trouble. He ignored it and kept annoying her. He threatened to morph her pictures too,” Antony added.

The victim’s family hails from Thuravoor, Alappuzha, but has been living in the city for years. Hearing the news, relatives and friends arrived at the small single-storey rented house in Kaloor. “Eva’s body will be brought to the house only on Thursday after postmortem examination at Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery. Relatives left for Thrissur to complete the proceedings while parents were shifted to a relative’s house,” said Geo, a relative of the family.

Eva was a plus-two Commerce student at Easobhavan College for Girls, Kacherippady. Her sister Kesa is pursuing Fashion Designing course while mother Yogitha is working with a private firm.“The incident is very shocking,” said ward councillor and Kochi corporation development standing committee chairperson Gracy Joseph. According to the police, Safar and the girl were in a relationship. However, following resistance from the family, she backed off.

How events unfolded

Jan 7 - Tuesday 
9.30am: Antony drops his daughter Eva at school 
2.00pm: After classes, she leaves the school with Safar Sha in a car  
4.25pm: Safar crosses Athirapilly in a car given for servicing 
5.00pm: Maradu police receive a complaint from a person saying his car is missing

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
murder Jilted lover
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp