For Kerala internet is a 'civil right', says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By ANI

KOCHI: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that Kerala has made internet "a civil right" at times when internet clampdown is being witnessed in the country.

"We are a state that has made the Internet a civil right in the days when internet connections have been severed. Steps will be taken to provide fast internet. As part of that, each home and office will be connected to an optical fibre network," Vijayan said.



He was speaking at a two-day ASCEND 2020 Global Investors Meet in Kochi which started today. The event is being organised by the state's Department of Industries.

The Chief Minister delved on creating an enabling environment for start-up companies in the state.



"Subsidy for employees of new start-up companies will be given by the Kerala government. Projects registered between April 1, 2019, to March 31, 2025, will benefit. The amount of the subsidy will be decided through a discussion but the subsidy paid to women will be Rs 2000 more than for male workers. Kerala State Startup Mission has formulated a policy for developing a start-up ecosystem," he said.

Vijayan said Kerala has emerged as one of the top five states in the country in terms of skill development in India Skills Report 2018.

The Chief Minister said that a high-level committee has been appointed to ensure that the compliance process of the industry is smoother and faster.