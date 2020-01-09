High Court stays Crime Branch probe against Jacob Thomas

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Wednesday stayed a Crime Branch investigation ordered by the state government into the allegation that Jacob Thomas, DGP, and now chairman and managing director of Metal Industries Ltd, Shornur, made a benami transaction of property at Sethur village in Rajapalayam, Tamil Nadu. The court also directed the government to file a counter-affidavit in two weeks.

Justice Ashok Menon issued the interim order on a petition filed by Jacob Thomas challenging the government order directing Crime Branch to investigate the complaint against him under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988. The petition stated that the property was located in Tamil Nadu and subject matter of adjudication is in Tamil Nadu. Hence, only authorities in Tamil Nadu could invoke the provisions of the Act, the petition said.