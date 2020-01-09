Home States Kerala

‘Making Senkumar DGP was my biggest mistake’

Chennithala said UDF has not made up its mind on the subject of giving the Kuttanad assembly seat to Kerala Congress (M).

Published: 09th January 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The biggest mistake he had made during the previous UDF government’s tenure in the state was making TP Senkumar the DGP of Kerala, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has said. Replying to a question on Senkumar’s remarks that Chennithala was not a good home minister he had seen in his career, he said here on Wednesday that he had appointed Senkumar as the state police chief overlooking Maheshkumar Singla considering that after all he was a Malayali. 

“And what we have been suffering is the fallout of that wrong decision,” he said. Senkumar was considered as the loyalist of Chennithala, when he was the home minister. When the Pinarayi Vijayan government stripped Senkumar of his top cop post, Chennithala was in the forefront in and outside the assembly defending Semkumar and attacking the state government.  

Kuttanad seat
Chennithala said UDF has not made up its mind on the subject of giving the Kuttanad assembly seat to Kerala Congress (M). Asked if the Congress would give the seat to KC(M), he said UDF will take the right decision at the right time. He also asked both Congress and KC(M) leaders to desist from making public comments on the issue. Asked whether the warring factions in the KC(M) have become a lability for UDF, he said the party leaders should think about it seriously. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TP Senkumar Ramesh Chennithala
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp