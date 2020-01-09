‘Making Senkumar DGP was my biggest mistake’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The biggest mistake he had made during the previous UDF government’s tenure in the state was making TP Senkumar the DGP of Kerala, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has said. Replying to a question on Senkumar’s remarks that Chennithala was not a good home minister he had seen in his career, he said here on Wednesday that he had appointed Senkumar as the state police chief overlooking Maheshkumar Singla considering that after all he was a Malayali.

“And what we have been suffering is the fallout of that wrong decision,” he said. Senkumar was considered as the loyalist of Chennithala, when he was the home minister. When the Pinarayi Vijayan government stripped Senkumar of his top cop post, Chennithala was in the forefront in and outside the assembly defending Semkumar and attacking the state government.

Kuttanad seat

Chennithala said UDF has not made up its mind on the subject of giving the Kuttanad assembly seat to Kerala Congress (M). Asked if the Congress would give the seat to KC(M), he said UDF will take the right decision at the right time. He also asked both Congress and KC(M) leaders to desist from making public comments on the issue. Asked whether the warring factions in the KC(M) have become a lability for UDF, he said the party leaders should think about it seriously.