Pro-CAA article by KCBC spokesman angers laity

KOCHI: An article on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) written by Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) secretary and spokesperson Fr Varghese Vallikkat and published in BJP mouthpiece Janmabhoomi daily on Tuesday has irked the Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency (AMT), a laity organisation. The AMT criticised the priest for his support to the CAA and claimed the article was confusing and an attack on the secular values of the country.

Fr Vallikkat told TNIE that the article titled ‘Pourathvavum, Desheeyathayum, Chila Pashchathala Chinthakalum’ (Citizenship, nationalism and some background thoughts) was originally posted on Facebook on December 31. In the article, he said CAA should not be discussed in the backdrop of only internal issues but also as global developments like migration to create Islamic countries and evangelisation.

“Even today, migrations might be getting planned as part of an individual and social duty for forming theocracies and evangelisation. Studies prove that this is the result of ‘Political Islam’, a radical movement getting stronger across the globe and the powers acting behind it. Only by connecting it with this reality, CAA, NRC and the arguments associated with it can be fully understood,” the priest wrote.Fr Valikkat also states that apart from BJP, no other political parties have politically analysed ‘the global political Islam’.

However, Fr Vallikkat said that the newspaper published his article without taking his permission. “Those are my personal views which I have stated in my FB post. I have not taken any stand supporting the CAA. My stand is the same as the Church’s stand ,” said Fr Vallikkat.

