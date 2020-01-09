Two arrested in Kochi for attack on Muthoot Fin MD, released on bail

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two persons were arrested and released on bail for the attack on Muthoot Finance Ltd managing director George Alexander on Tuesday. According to the police, Salim, 52, of Elamkulam and Sasikumar, 54, of Palluruthy were arrested. On Tuesday, George Alexander sustained minor injuries after a stone was thrown at his car allegedly by a section of employees who are on a protest strike outside the head office of the group in Kochi. Police said that an investigation is underway to look into the political affiliation of the arrested.

A section of employees under the banner of the Non-Banking and Private Finance Employees Association (CITU) have been agitating for the past one month against the company management after it sacked 166 employees across the state on December 7 without prior notice.