Father Varkey Kattarath to be declared Servant of God

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Father Varkey Kattarath, the founder of Vincentian Congregation, will be declared a Servant of God soon, marking the commencement of the cause for his canonisation.

The priest, who was born on October 31, 1851, used to lead a monastic life. After serving at various parishes as vicar, he conveyed his wish to become a monk to bishop Mar Louis Pazheparambil in 1904. Fr Kattarath, along with three other diocesan priests at Thottakam near Vaikom, formed Vincentian Congregation on November 20, 1904. As per sources, the Congregation for the causes of saints gave permission to initiate the canonisation procedures of the priest based on a recommendation by the Synod of the Syro Malabar Church.

Superior General of Vincentian Congregation Fr Sebastian Thundathikunnel said the archdiocesan procedures for canonisation would begin soon.

The Vincentian Congregation now has over 565 priests working in various parts of the world. The priest died on October 24, 1931. His mortal remains are interred at St Gregorious Church, Thottakam.