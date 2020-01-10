Home States Kerala

Five test positive for H1N1 in Kerala village; no worry, says government

According to experts, the A category H1N1 is not dangerous, but those affected will have to be monitored.

By IANS

KOZHIKODE: A team of health officials after visiting Karaserry panchayat, near here, on Thursday said there was no cause of worry, even as five people tested positive for H1N1 (A category).

A large number of students at the Anayamkannu Higher Secondary School was suffering from fever. After preliminary tests, one teacher and four students tested positive for H1N1 (A category). Since then, the health authorities have started an awareness drive in the village council.

According to experts, the A category H1N1 is not dangerous, but those affected will have to be monitored. Health officials are keeping watch on 299 people.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi writes to Kerala Health Minister, draws attention to H1N1 cases in Kozhikode

"There need not be any worry. But residents will have to take care and seek medical attention. Four teams of health professionals have gone around the village council. Everything is under control," said a health official.

A week-long holiday has been declared at all educational institutions in the panchayat.

Earlier in the day, Wayanad Lok Sabha member Rahul Gandhi wrote to State Health Minister K.K. Shailaja seeking her attention in the matter.

