High Court flays collector for not enforcing order

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing strong displeasure over the delay in complying with the order directing the Ernakulam collector to take over the Kothamangalam Marthoman Cheriyapally, its precincts and all movable property, the Kerala High Court on Thursday warned that if the order was not implemented, the collector should appear in person before the court and posted the case to January 23.

When the contempt of court petition filed by the Orthodox Church faction against the district collector came up for hearing, Justice P B Suresh Kumar directed the government to implement the order immediately.

The court asked the state government whether there was an appeal against the order and a stay for the Single Bench order. The state attorney informed that one of the respondents in the case had filed an appeal, but there was no stay. The court made it clear that if there was no stay, the order to take over the church should be implemented.

The court also noted that the police failed to ensure public order, peace and tranquillity in the locality of the church.In an affidavit, Ernakulam Collector S Suhas said the delay in implementing the order was due to the shortage of police force for maintaining law and order. There are 1,800 families as members of the church. Of these, only 20 families belong to the Orthodox faction while the rest are of the Jacobite faction.

The Patriarch (Jacobite) members are collectively opposing the move to hand over the church to the petitioner. The district administration had requested the district police chief to deploy enough police force in and around the church. However, the district police chief replied that he could not spare more police force as a large number of personnel were presently on duty at Sabarimala and some were busy controlling protest marches and demonstrations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the affidavit said.

Besides, some police personnel were deployed at Puthuvype where an agitation against the IOC plant was on. If there was not enough police force, there is every possibility of Jacobite parishioners obstructing the implementation of the High Court order. Moreover, there are chances of immolation attempts on the church premises. The Revenue Divisional Officer appointed as the receiver was also on duty at Sabarimala. The collector said he was committed to implementing the order according to the plan being chalked out by the district administration.